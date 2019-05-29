Plans submitted for new shops and restaurants in Climping

Plans have been submitted for new shops, restaurants, hotels and leisure facilities to be brought into Climping.

An outline application (CM/29/19/PD) cites the planned change of use of an agricultural building at Hobbs New Barn, Gravetts Lane, to flexible use, which would also include room for financial, business and storage use.

According to developer James Baird, the site, which backs on to the A259, has been deemed a ‘suitable access point’, as it has a visibility splay of in excess of 250 metres in either direction, is used by the adjacent industrial estate and is wide enough for two HGVs to pass each other.

He added: “The B8 use is not expected to be any more noise impactful than the existing B1 use that has taken place without complaint for around five years.”

The consultation period for the application ends on June 11, with a decision expected by July 10.