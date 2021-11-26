Plans revealed for 36 retirement flats and six cottages in Southwater
Proposals are being put forward to build 36 retirement flats and six cottages in Southwater.
Churchill Retirement Living wants to build the complex on the former Roundstone Caravan site off Worthing Road.
It plans to knock down a two-storey sales and office building currently on the site to build the complex but says that the homes to the rear of the caravan site and access to them would be retained.
Roundstone Caravans announced in October that it was winding up the sales side of its business after 70 years.
In an online public consultation, Churchill says it would provide 36 one and two bedroom retirement apartments, along with the six cottages, communal areas, parking and landscaping.
In a statement, the company says: “Typically, our customers downsize from a three or four bedroom family home. Therefore, for each retirement apartment occupied, a family home is released for sale into the wider housing market.”
It says that Horsham, with 34,679 people over the age of 60, has a need of retirement properties
