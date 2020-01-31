Plans outlined for 473 new homes on Horsham farmland

New proposals are being put forward by developers to build 473 new homes on Horsham farmland.

A firm known as Fairfax Acquisitions is proposing to build the homes on land at Newhouse Farm, Old Crawley Road, Roffey.

New House Farm SUS-200131-104941001

It has submitted an outline of its plans to North Horsham Parish Council with, it says, a ‘vision to promote a high quality, legible design solution that will create a well composed development that provides much needed new housing (including affordable units), that will integrate well into the local area.’

A spokesman for the firm said: “We are in the process of preparing further public consultation.”

The proposals are the latest in a string of plans for housebuilding in and around Horsham.

Horsham’s Draft Local Plan which the district council put out for public consultation this week reveals 500 sites which have been pinpointed for possible development - although no decisions, or formal planning applications, have yet been made.

If, however, they all went ahead it could mean in excess of 27,000 homes being built in the area.

Concerns have already been voiced by many residents who are worried that there is insufficient infrastructure to cope with existing communities, citing a lack of GPs, hospital care and schools.

Meanwhile, initial works have already started on building 2,750 new homes on land north of Horsham where a new secondary school - Bohunt Horsham - is also to be sited.