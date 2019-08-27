Plans for ‘rapid exit taxiway’ at Gatwick Airport

Plans to build a new ‘rapid exit taxiway’ near Gatwick Airport’s main runway are to be put before Crawley Borough Council’s planning committee tonight.

Gatwick owners are consulting the council on the proposals which, they say, would reduce delays caused when aircraft have to ‘go around’ because a previous aircraft has not vacated the runway.

It would provide an addiitonal fast exit route off the runway and oculd mean an extra 11 aircraft operations a day.

But members of the environment group Communities Against Gatwick Noise and Emissions - CAGNE - say that it could lead to increased aircraft noise and they fear its effect on air quality.

They say they are challenging Crawley Boroough Council to ‘uphold their pledge to climate emergency.’