Plans for new farm shop and cafe at West Grinstead

Proposals are being put forward for a new farm shop and cafe to be built on the Knepp Castle estate at West Grinstead.

The estate is seeking planning approval for the venture from Horsham District Council.

The site at Swallows Farm on the Knepp Castle estate SUS-191030-155254001

It is proposed to demolish some barns on estate land at Swallows Farm and convert an existing agricultural building into the cafe.

It is also proposed to build an education building, office and new access from the A24. The Knepp Estate aims to team up with the Sussex Produce Company to run the farm shop.

However, some local residents are concerned about the access route and have submitted letters to the council outlining fears that the new access would “create an accident blackspot even worse than that which already exists opposite the Old Barn Nurseries garden centre.”

The Knepp estate - which introduced a pioneering ‘rewilding project’ nine years ago - has been owned by the Burrell family for more than 220 years.

Planning consultancy Rural Planning Group, in a statement in support of Knepp’s planning application, says: “The project proposals are a firm part of this estate-wide diversification process and are required in order for the estate to grow.

“The scheme will provide a valuable contribution to the local rural economy through the provision of a unique mixed-use development which will showcase the Knepp Castle Estate with the support of the award-winning Sussex Produce Company to provide the finest in Knepp and local Sussex produce.”