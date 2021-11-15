Plans for brand-new youth centre in Wick – have your say
People are being invited to have a say on plans for a brand-new youth centre in Wick.
The plans – for a new centre to replace the Keystone Centre in Eldon Way – are being led by Littlehampton Town Council, with funding from Arun District Council.
The council are asking the public to have their say on this new feature for the community, which involves an opportunity to improve the community facilities on offer by way of providing a new purpose-built community hall, multi-purpose games facility, and modern children’s play area.
Speaking about the project, chair of the town council’s community centres sub-committee, councillor Freddie Tandy, said: “A detailed planning application has been submitted to Arun District Council for the redevelopment of the Keystone Centre.
“The purpose of the community engagement events is to provide information about the proposed redevelopment plans and answer any questions that members of the community and interested parties may have.
“Please come along to one of the sessions or fill in the short online survey on our website.”
People can find out more on Wednesday, November 24, Thursday, November 26, and Saturday, November 27 at the Keystone Centre. The plans, and a short survey open until December 3, can be found on the Littlehampton Town Council website.