Plans for a boost to Horsham’s town centre

New moves are being made in plans for a major boost to Horsham’s town centre.

Business owners are being invited to a special meeting aimed at setting up a ‘business improvement district’ to make the town centre more attractive to shoppers and visitors.

A new initiative is aimed at boosting trade in Horsham town centre. Photo by Steve Cobb ENGSUS00320131230101138

More than 300 towns and cities across the UK have already set up business improvement districts which boost trade with a variety of events and ‘environmental enhancements.’

Horsham District Council recently appointed national business improvement district - BID - experts Revive & Thrive to work with them and businesses in the town to bring the BID to fruition.

Horsham District Council cabinet member for the local economy Paul Clarke said: “Our vision is to make Horsham town centre a vibrant and attractive place for businesses to grow and succeed.

“We’re always looking for new ways to make our economy stronger and that’s why we’re asking local businesses in the Horsham area what they think about setting up a Business Improvement District.

“Business Improvement Districts can be powerful tools, helping local authorities and the business community to work together to improve the local trading environment.

“They can raise the area’s profile through marketing and events and help to improve the trading environment in order to increase footfall and spending in the town centre.”

Revive & Thrive director Russell Downing said: “We are excited to begin working with the business community in Horsham. We are already impressed at the quality of the business offer in the town and are keen to explore ways of making it even better for all those who use it.”

A special meeting enabling local businessmen and women find out more about what BIDS are - and what it could do for Horsham - is being held at Horsham’s Capitol on November 7 from 6-8pm.

Businesses can sign up to go along to the free event via an Eventbrite registration page, www.tinyurl.com/Horsham1, and can find out more about BIDs and the Horsham BID at Revive & Thrive’s website: www.reviveandthrive.co.uk/current-projects