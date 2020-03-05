Pictures show how Worthing’s Brooklands Park could look

New images of how Brooklands Park could look have been release, with more than £3million earmarked to fund the next stage of its development.

Among the attractions will be a new visitor hub and café powered from sustainable resources, an adventure play area with 30 pieces of equipment including two climbing frames, and an outdoor space for ‘multi-use events’ such as frisbee, football or other activities.

How Brooklands Park in Worthing could look

Worthing Borough Council’s executive member for digital and environmental services, Edward Crouch, said: “I think these plans are fantastic.

“We said we would deliver something magnificent for Brooklands, to bring it back to a real destination location.

“The plans allow people, young and old, to have great fun in the park but also learn about nature and find quiet spaces to relax.

“I believe Brooklands will be returned to a jewel in the crown landmark for Worthing.’

A contemplation garden either side of the Teville Stream is also to be created, with new planting adding to the sensory nature of the entire park.

At a meeting on Tuesday, executive members of Worthing Borough Council will be recommended to approve £2.35million extra funding to bring the the vision to reality, with borrowing making up most of the sum.

The original plan for the redevelopment of Brooklands stated that it should be a science nature park with the emphasis on fun learning, supporting the STEM – science, technology, engineering and maths – school curriculum, while also encouraging wellbeing through outdoor activity.

People with all needs should be catered for with new gateways, paths and seating areas suitable for those with disability.

Also revealed as part of the plans are: a new accessible pathway around the lake with seating areas and shelters; a 2.5k fitness trail around the park; a number of glades on the old golf course; windmill oxygenators for the lake and a mount marking the highest point in the park.

The council has already funded the dredging and environmental enhancement of the lake, which was completed in 2018, as well as the Valley Gardens section of Teville Stream. Now a more technical design, by Turkington Martin Landscape Architects, is to be drawn up ahead of inviting companies to bid for the construction phase. It is hoped construction will be underway this year.