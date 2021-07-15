Organiser Brett Miles said 34 strongmen attended the event – thought to be the first of its kind in Horsham.

The competition was held in Colgate on Saturday July 10.

He added: “It went amazing it was really good. It was just a brilliant day.”

James Nutbrown won the novice class and Shane Nye won the intermediates – and Brett hopes both will return with James stepping up to intermediates as Shane defends his title.

He praised Tom Pearson as the only person to lift and place Viribus – Brett’s manhood stone which weighs 164kg – on a platform.

Brett added: “It was just a massive, massive success. The whole thing was such a success I’ll definitely be running it again next year.”

