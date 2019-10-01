Petworth teenager’s bid to help others after rare cancer diagnosis

A Northchapel teenager who underwent cancer treatment, strokes and surgery as a child has become a charity ambassador to help others like her.

Looking at Izzy Colville, laughing and chatting with her friends, like a typical teenager, she’s full of life and fun.

Izzy Colville with her family. The Brain Tumour Charity

But at the age of four, she was diagnosed with a rare inoperable tumour attached to her brain and right eye socket, nose and jaw.

She endured high dose radiotherapy every day for six weeks and ten cycles of chemotherapy over a year.

Radiotherapy shrunk her tumour, but left her blind in her right eye, partially sighted in her left and deaf in her right ear.

At 11, she suffered a stroke and devastated parents, Paul and Sarah, were told nothing could be done for her.

Izzy on holiday in Devon in the summer. Izzy Colville. The Brain Tumour Charity

As they listened in disbelief, a doctor told them to take her home and wait for another stroke, ‘the big one’.

But Paul and Sarah refused to accept there was no chance for their little girl and now, at 18, Izzy is full of hope for the future – studying for GCSEs in maths and English at Brinsbury College and hoping to go on to study a health and beauty course.

And she has become a Young Ambassador with The Brain Tumour Charity to help raise awareness.

Izzy said: “My parents were devastated when they were told to take me home and wait for the ‘big one,’ after I had my stroke.”

“If they’d listened, I probably wouldn’t be here now.

“But overall, I have had brilliant treatment and support from the NHS and charities – so now I want to make the most of every minute and give something back to other young people.”

When Izzy was four, Paul, 50, noticed a slight swelling under her right eye.

“Dad had a gut feeling straight away that it was something serious,” said Izzy.

“He took me to a GP, who said it was a blockage in my glands and prescribed antibiotics.

By the end of the week, Izzy’s eye was protruding.

Worried Paul took her to A&E at Royal Surrey Hospital, where scans showed a tennis ball-sized tumour.

A six-hour biopsy at St George’s Hospital, London, revealed Izzy had a rare stage three (cancerous) orbital rhabdomyosarcoma, which develops in the muscles, usually the head and neck.

Only about 300 people a year are diagnosed with this type of tumour and she was given a 30 per cent chance of survival.

The tumour was inoperable due to its position so Izzy was referred To the Royal Marsden Hospital in London for radiotherapy and chemotherapy.

Izzy and her family were in and out of hospital for a year and she coped ‘brilliantly’.

But her parents were ‘in pieces’ watching their daughter go through such harsh treatment and ‘wished it could have been one of them’.

Her diagnosis had a devastating impact on the whole family.

“For three months, I was in shock. I was grieving for my daughter – the person I thought she’d be,” said Paul.

“But then I eventually accepted the ‘new’ her.

“Most of all, I was grateful we still had her – she was still here and each day was a gift.

“I cherished her each and every single day – and still do.”

Family life was also put on hold for Izzy’s big sister, Molly, now 22, who was eight when Izzy was diagnosed.

Izzy said: “People too often forget about the impact on siblings when a child is ill.”

“It was tough on Molly, too. She’d be tucked up in bed at home and then wake up at my gran’s in the morning

because Mum and Dad had had to take me to hospital.

“Her life was turned upside down when she was too young to really understand.”

The family was thrilled when Izzy was discharged from hospital in June 2005, but it took a while to adjust to life outside their ‘safe bubble’.

A few months after Izzy’s treatment finished, Sarah, 54, had a break down.

“Everything suddenly hit me like a ton of bricks,” she said.

“After Izzy’s diagnosis, I was on automatic pilot and being strong for everyone – when she was better, I fell apart.

“Now it was Paul’s turn to keep everything going while I struggled.”

For eight months, Sarah was so depressed she couldn’t get out of bed.

“I thought that if I didn’t wake up, I wouldn’t have to face the possibility of anything happening again to Izzy,” said Sarah.

She was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress syndrome, had cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) and was put on antidepressants.

Izzy missed all her reception year of school and was home schooled for most of Year 1, before going to Northchapel primary school until the end of Year 2. Between 8-17, she went to Stepping Stones School in Hindhead, which focuses on helping children with

disabilities.

Just as the family had pieced their lives back together, Izzy suffered a stroke in 2011 at the age of 11.

“I was in my gran’s car with Molly, when suddenly I just couldn’t get my words out,” she said.

“It felt like my tongue was swollen to twice its size and I couldn’t speak.

“I was frightened as I didn’t know what was happening to me and I started trying to hit Gran to get her attention.

“But she told me off as she thought I was just messing around while she was driving.

“When we got out of the car at the shopping centre, my legs gave away beneath me and I toppled on to Molly.”

Scans revealed Izzy had suffered a stroke. She was diagnosed with Moya Moya Disease and doctors said she’d also had a series of Transient Ischaemic Attack (TIAs), mini strokes.

Izzy said: “A doctor told my parents that nothing could be done for me.

“They were told to take me home and wait for another stroke – the ‘big one.’

“But my mum said, ‘I’m not having that.’

“How can any parent accept they’ve been told to take their daughter home and wait for something that could kill her?”

Paul and Sarah spent hours researching online and the NHS funded Izzy’s surgery to create new pathways for blood flow to the brain.

The eight-hour operation at Great Ormond Street Hospital in London was a success and now Izzy only has TIAS varying from three a week to one a month, compared to two-three strokes a month before the operation.

Izzy has had more than 40 operations with the most recent one in May when bone in her jaw destroyed by cancer was replaced with bone from her hip – and she faces more surgery in the future.

Now Izzy is one of The Brain Tumour Charity’s 23 Young Ambassadors across the UK helping to raise awareness and offer support to other young people facing similar struggles, working closely with the charity’s Young Adults Service.

She is volunteering at the charity’s Windsor Twilight Walk on October 6. Although the 10km walk is too much for her, she wants to be part of the day

and support others.

“Living with my diagnosis and treatment has made me feel isolated and alone at times,” said Izzy who loves horse riding, singing and gardening.

“I still feel different and left out sometimes when I see my sister and friends learning to drive, going to parties and on dates.

“I have to be careful at parties if I drink alcohol as then I have to adjust my medication – I can’t be carefree like them.

“But I’m in a much better place now and being a Young Ambassador is important to me as I want to support other young people as I get what they’re going through.

“Not like some adults who tell you everything’s going to be OK when often they don’t really understand the first thing about your feelings.

“I want to use my position with The Brain Tumour Charity to give something back.

“Now I count my blessings and feel hopeful for the future.”

Sarah Lindsell, The Brain Tumour Charity’s chief executive, said: “We are thrilled to have Izzy as one of our Young Ambassadors and are so grateful for her support.

“The programme is now in its third year – each and every one of our Young Ambassadors is an inspiration and play a vital part in helping us to raise awareness and offer support.”