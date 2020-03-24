Petworth neighbours celebrate postcode lottery win

Petworth neighbours are celebrating after winning thousands in the People’s Postcode Lottery.

Five Morgan Court residents netted £1,000 each after their GU28 0FE postcode was announced as a daily prize winner today (March 24).

Peoples Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt sent her well-wishes to the winners.

She said: “I’m thrilled that we could bring some happy news to our winners today, congratulations!”

A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised over £500million to date for thousands of good causes in Britain and beyond.

This draw was promoted by the Wildlife Trusts, which have received over £12.6million in funding from the players of People’s Postcode Lottery.

The Wildlife Trusts look after more than 2,300 nature reserves and operate more than 100 visitor and education centres across the country.

The trusts work to make life better for wildlife, people and future generations.

Many good causes close to the winners have also benefitted from players’ support, and local charities can next apply for funding in August.

For more information on People’s Postcode Lottery, visit www.postcodelottery.co.uk