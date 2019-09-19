Petworth Indian restaurant awarded in national competition

A Petworth restaurant has been presented with an award as part of a national competition to find the best South Asian restaurant in the UK.

Arundel and South Downs MP Nick Herbert presented the Tiffin Cup’s ‘highly commended’ award to Indian restaurant Mystique Masala on Friday, September 6 to Sanjay Jha and his team of chefs.

Tiffin Cup nominations are made by local MPs and each restaurant is visited by a secret diner who independently judges the food and experience.

One restaurant from each region is shortlisted, with a Grand Final cook-off held in the House of Commons attended by celebrities and special guests.

The event supports fundraising for the World Vision charity.

Mystique Masala, formerly known as Meghdoots, was shortlisted out of 81 nominated restaurants.

Sanjay and his wife Mili credit their success to their team of fourth-generation chefs from Mumbai, hardworking staff, and the authenticity of true Indian food. They celebrate Indian culture through ambience and hospitality and the ethos every meal is a ‘feast’.

Sanjay said: “On behalf of everyone at Meghdoots Mystique Masala, I am so grateful to receive the award from the Tiffin Cup Club and so pleased our MP nominated us and took the time to visit us to give us the award.

“We take great pride in what we do to make every dining experience memorable by serving excellent food with the warmest hospitality.”

Mr Herbert said: “I am so delighted for Sanjay and Mili and their team, and I am proud to have their wonderful restaurant in my constituency.

“The Tiffin Cup award is testimony to not only their delicious food but also their hard work and ambition to succeed in this industry.

“I wish them continued success.”