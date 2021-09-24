Petrol station queues in Horsham: Drivers urged to ‘carry on as normal’

Drivers are said to have been queueing at Tesco’s in Broadbridge Heath since 6.30am and some said they were unable to get into Sainsbury’s in Worthing Road because of traffic queues there.

Elsewhere BP and Tesco have closed some petrol stations because they cannot get fuel supplies to all their forecourts because of a lack of HGV drivers.

However Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has said the Government will “do whatever it takes” to alleviate shortages and urged drivers to ‘carry on as normal’ when buying fuel.

Drivers have been queueing for petrol in Horsham