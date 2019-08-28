People in Crawley invited to take part in NHS event to help improve mental health services

The NHS is inviting people living in and around Crawley to take part in an event to improve the quality and safety of mental health services.

The event on Wednesday (September 4) aims to encourage input into proposals to improve the quality and safety of mental health services for adults, older people and those living with dementia.

The proposals have been developed over many months by the three clinical commissioning groups (CCGs) in West Sussex and Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, following input

and feedback from doctors, specialists, service users and staff. They aim to:

· provide a higher quality of care by moving services from out-dated, poor quality wards in Chichester and Horsham to safer, more modern wards in Worthing and Crawley

· give patients the privacy and dignity they deserve and to meet national standards by making all wards single-sex, and

· provide an opportunity to create a centre of excellence in Worthing for people living with dementia which will improve the care for both their mental and physical health needs.

The final in a series of four public meetings to have your say on the proposals is being held from 2pm – 4pm, at The Charis Centre, The Green, Crawley, RH11 7EL.

To come along, book your place at: coastalwestsussexccg.nhs.uk/improving-mental-health-services-in-west-sussex, email: westsussex.mh@nhs.net or call: 0300 304 0330 (local rates apply). Two British Sign Language (BSL) interpreters will be present at the event and the venue has level access and an accessible toilet. If those wishing to attend have any other additional requirements to allow them to join the event, please get in touch in advance.

A public consultation on the proposals launched on July 17 for a 12 week period.

Dr Bikram Raychaudhuri, dementia clinical lead and adult mental health clinical lead for Coastal West Sussex CCG, said: “We have been delighted that people have taken the time to come along, meet our clinicians and have their say on the proposals, which we believe will improve mental health services for people throughout West Sussex. We’ve had some really insightful and constructive feedback so far that will help us to shape the way we support people with mental health needs across our local communities.

“If you haven’t yet, please do read about our proposals and let us know your thoughts and suggestions. We want to get this right and we need your help to make sure we do.”

All of the consultation documents, including business planning documents, are published online for information. The consultation will close on Friday October 11 and all of the findings will be independently analysed to enable the three CCGs in West Sussex and Sussex Partnership to make a final decision on these services later this year.