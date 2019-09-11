Patchy Midhurst street is ‘more patch than road’

Residents in Midhurst have expressed frustration that one of the town’s shopping streets has the appearance of a patchwork quilt from having been repaired.

Councillors have said the road, which has been continually patched up for years, now appears to be ‘more patch than road’.

Gordon McAra, Independent district councillor for Midhurst, said he was writing to West Sussex County Council Highways to ask if a certain section, pictured above, could be mended properly.

He said: “This section of the road in West street has 29 patches in an 80ft length, which must surely get it into the Guiness Book of Records for the most patched section of road in Britain.

“Indeed the patches have been patched and it looks like they are breeding.”

Supporting his comments, Steve Morley, vice chairman of Midhurst Town Council said: “West Street is one of the most attractive streets in the county with its mix of Tudor architecture and independent shops.

“It’s a shame the the county’s budget is so constrained that they are unable to relay the section of road, which is only 80ft.”