Parts of Horsham ‘now able to access fastest broadband in Britain’

Residents and businesses in some parts of Horsham are now able to access the fastest broadband speeds available in the UK.

Reading-based internet service provider Hey!Broadband says that it has launched a full fibre broadband service - providing broadband connection speeds of up to one gigabit - to 5,000 premises in select areas near central Horsham.

Parts of Horsham are now said to be able to access one of the fastest boradband speeds in the UK SUS-200214-161727001

It says that other areas will be considered in the future.

A spokesman for the company said: “Up until now, Horsham residents could only get broadband service over hybrid fibre-and-copper-based broadband, which meant slower speeds and dropped connections - especially during peak times. 

“Full fibre, on the other hand, connects fibre from the exchange directly into homes and offices - and this makes a massive difference in terms of speed and reliability. 

“Hey!Broadband offers Gigabit internet speeds for both downloading and uploading - a whopping 22 times faster than the average broadband speed in the UK.”