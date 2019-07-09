Partridge Green school’s brain tumour awareness fundraiser wins national competition

A Partridge Green school has won a national fundraising competition after taking part in a brain tumour awareness campaign in support of a pupil’s dad who is affected by the disease.

Jolesfield CE School was awarded £100 worth of book vouchers by Primary Times – a national magazine for primary school children – in recognition of its fundraising achievements.

Staff members and pupils took part in the Brain Tumour Research charity’s annual Wear A Hat Day campaign and raised £450 – the largest amount raised per pupil of all the schools taking part in the campaign and competition.

Mr Simon Trahern, headteacher at the school, said: “It was a fantastic surprise that Jolesfield School won Primary Times’ Wear A Hat Day competition.

“I was shocked as it is a relatively small school of just 148 pupils, but it just goes to show what you can achieve if you put your mind to it.

“The vouchers will be put to excellent use as a new library has recently been built at the school. The teachers want to buy a range of books which will encourage the children to read and learn about different subjects.”

Sennen Calver, a six-year-old pupil at Jolesfield School, was the one who inspired her classmates and teachers to fundraise.

Her dad, Daniel Calver, of Partridge Green, is recovering from a second operation to treat his brain tumour, a grade 2 glioma, but parts of the tumour remain inoperable. He has also undergone chemotherapy and radiotherapy since his diagnosis in March 2018.

Sennen’s proud mum, Natalie, said: “I’m so grateful for the school for supporting Sennen throughout this difficult time of her dad’s illness.

“Fundraising has helped motivate Sennen and she wants to raise awareness of brain tumours. She was over the moon that her classmates and teachers joined her in taking part in Wear A Hat Day.”

Wear A Hat Day has raised over a million pounds since Brain Tumour Research was launched ten years ago.

The big day in March, sees schools, workplaces, families and individuals across the UK fundraising and taking part in fun events to raise awareness of brain tumours and help fund life-saving research.

Daniel said: “I’m very grateful to the staff and pupils at Jolesfield School who helped Sennen fundraise.

“It was an awful shock to be diagnosed with a brain tumour, after suffering a massive seizure, and I couldn’t believe that I hadn’t had any other symptoms. I’m currently recovering well from my surgery, which I had four weeks ago, and now I will have regular scans.”

Michael Thelwall, head of community fundraising for Brain Tumour Research in the South, said: “The support Jolesfield School has shown for Sennen and her family is incredible. We wish Daniel the very best as he recovers from his operation and thank the Calver family for helping us to raise awareness.”

To find out more about Wear A Hat Day, visit www.wearahatday.org

