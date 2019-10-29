Parents plan fundraising events for miracle Worthing baby

The parents of a miracle Worthing baby are continuing to raise money to give her the best life possible and have a number of events planned.

There will be a walk from Brighton Pier to Worthing Pier on Saturday, November 2, followed by a quiz night at Angmering Sports and Social Club on Saturday, November 9, and a fun day hosted by Angmering Football Club on Sunday, November 10.

Elsie Grantham spent her first 14 months in hospital and now she is home, she has to use a BiPap machine to help her with her breathing.

Parents Hannah Elder and Jamie Grantham say their miracle daughter is doing really well but requires 24-hour support.

Hannah said: “Elsie was born at 35 weeks and from birth, she couldn’t suck or swallow. She cannot support her own body weight and can hold her head for short periods of time.

“She has to have physio twice a day at home with a cough assist as she cannot cough when she needs to. Elsie has to have nurses come in every night to look after her.

“She is such an inspirational little girl and we wouldn’t change her for the world. We want to give her the best life we can.”

The walk will start at Brighton Pier at 10.30am on Saturday, with supporters wearing pink tops.

Hannah said: “We are trying to raise some more money and would love for other people to also join our walk to support Elsie, the more people the better.”

The quiz night will start at 7pm the following Saturday and will include stand-up bingo and a raffle, then the fun day will be at the same venue the day after.

