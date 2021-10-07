British paralympian triathlete Lauren Steadman visited Print Makers in Crane Street today (October 7) — one year after she saved the parent business, Griffin Designs, from closure.

Griffin Designs faced an uncertain future during the pandemic, but after Lauren approached Karen with the intention of raising funds for MIND, the two were able to work together to launch a range of T-shirts.

“It’s really thanks to Lauren that we ended up going into clothing printing," said business owner Karen Griffin.

Business owner Karen Griffin with paralympic gold-medalist Lauren Steadman

The T-shirts were printed with the empowering slogan 'you are stronger than you think' and attracted the interest of many celebrities and influencers.

Together, the pair raised £20,000 for the mental health charity and Karen was able to expand her business to start supplying clothing.

Now, thanks to Chichester District Council's pop-up shop scheme, she has brought her products to the high street with the recent opening of Print Makers.

The new pop-up shop supplies products including clothing, soft toys and wall stickers, which customers can design and print on the premises.

Paralympic gold-medalist Lauren Steadman with her range of products

The shop also stocks Lauren's brand Sizu which Karen helped her to build.

Speaking about her brand and the inspiration behind it, Lauren said: "It's a brand to help people realise that they are stronger than they think they are.

"As an athlete, you go to some very dark places and there are many times that you don't want to do things that you have to do, but you have to look at the end goal.

"It's about telling people that no matter what the scenarios are in front of themselves are, actually you can do it, believe in yourself, you are stronger than you think you are."