Owners speak out over Horsham pub closure

Owners of a Horsham pub which closed last week have spoken out about its future.

The Star pub in Crawley Road, Roffey, closed on Wednesday night.

But owners Enterprise Inns have dismissed fears that the pub site could undergo redevelopment.

A spokesman this week again reassured residents that the Star’s closure was temporary.

A spokesperson for Ei Publican Partnerships said: “We can confirm that the Star Inn, Roffey, is currently closed while we undertake essential compliance works.

“We would like to reassure customers that we are committed to ensuring that this site remains an attractive and thriving pub at the heart of the local community.”