‘Outstanding’ South Downs care home sold to new owner

Valerie Manor Nursing and Residential Care Home in Steyning looks after 23 residents.

Specialist property advisers Christie & Co has announced this week that the care home has been bought by Mr Asim Chaudhary who already owns a number of successful care homes in West Sussex.

The business was previously owned by Mrs Zoe Fry who successfully grew and developed the home into one now rated ‘Outstanding’ by the Care Quality Commission.

Valerie Manore care home in Steyning has a new owner

The home is a well maintained 17th Century manor house with a purpose-built nursing wing and landscaped gardens.

Christie & Co director John Harrison said: “We are delighted to have completed the sale of Valerie Manor for Zoe who has worked hard in creating such a successful business which thoroughly deserves its ‘Outstanding’ CQC rating.

“Asim will be able to invest in the next stage of the development of Valerie Manor using his considerable experience and continuing the success it enjoys.”