Opening date announced for new Horsham town centre pub

An opening date has been announced for a major new pub in Horsham town centre.

The Red Deer - part of the White Brasserie chain - will open its doors in Piries Place, Horsham, on June 10.

The Red Deer pub will be sited in Piries Place, Horsham SUS-190205-123730001

The pub is situated on the site of the former Waitrose supermarket and its opening forms part of the £35 million redevelopment of Piries Place.

The White Brasserie Company says The Red Deer will be “a typical English pub with a French twist, a warm and relaxing atmosphere, fantastic food and drink - and the only pub south of London to have Pilsner Urquell copper beer tanks.”

The pub, which will open directly onto the Carfax, will also have ‘a New York loft vibe’, says the company, with a vertical garden, outside terrace and private events space.

And, says the firm, the pub will be pet-friendly. “Feel free to bring your pooch,” said a spokesman.

Pilsner Urquell will regularly deliver fresh, unpasteurised golden beer to The Red Deer straight from the Prague brewery and piped into each of their authentic Czech tanks. The new pub will be one of only 10 venues in the UK to sell this beer.

Meanwhile, the pub will be offering diners French brasserie classics, such as steak frites and duck leg confit, along with a classic Sunday roast with meat from Aubrey Allen - butchers to the Queen - served with all the trimmings.

The Piries Place development also includes the newly-opened Everyman Cinema and a soon-to-be-opened Premier Inn.