Olympic champion inspires children to get more active ahead of Tokyo 2020

An Olympic gold medallist helped primary school pupils set themselves ambitious physical challenges ahead of the Tokyo 2020 games this summer.

Jason Gardener, who won gold as part of the 4x100m British relay team at the 2004 Olympics in Athens, inspired pupils at Southway Primary School in Bognor Regis by telling them how he climbed to the top of his sport.

Jason was at the school for the launch of Challenge2020, which seeks to encourage pupils and staff at schools across the country to set themselves ambitious targets to get more physically active in 2020.

The challenge is being run by United Learning – the national group of schools of which the school is a part.

The pupils have promised to work towards a wide variety of pledges according to their age and ability, and staff are also getting involved.

Joe McIntosh, year six class teacher and healthy schools leader, has pledged to cycle 20km every week.

Olympic gold medallist Jason Gardener visited Southway Primary School in Bognor Regis to launch Challenge2020

He said: “It is fantastic to see the pupils getting involved in this brilliant project.

“Hearing Jason Gardener’s story of hard work, perseverance and determination has really inspired them to aim high.

“They are all very enthusiastic about meeting the challenges they have set themselves and I look forward to watching their progress over the next 20 weeks.”

The youngest pupils have pledged to cycle or run 20 metres a week while older children have pledged to cycle or run 20km a week.

Other pledges include walking 2020 steps every break time; doing 20 press ups in 20 seconds every day; completing 20 sprints over 20 metres every day; and swimming or jumping 20 metres in 20 seconds.

80-year-old walks daughter-in-law down aisle at Chichester hospital wedding