Non-stop Zumba event in Crawley helps raise £930 for Christie Charity Trust

Zumba with James hosted the two hour event on Friday September 10, with participants taking to the floor for non stop Zumba.

A raffle on the night with prizes generously donated by many local companies, also helped towards the final total raised of £930.

Zumba with James would like to thank all the people who attended the event with such great energy, and to all those individuals and companies who made donations. Also a big thank you to Crawley Wellbeing and K2 Crawley for supporting the event. Details of classes and future events at jamesovenden.zumba.com