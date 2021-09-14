Non-stop Zumba event in Crawley helps raise £930 for Christie Charity Trust

People from across the area came together at K2 Crawley to show their support for the Christie Charity Trust at a Charity Zumbathon event.

Zumba with James hosted the two hour event on Friday September 10, with participants taking to the floor for non stop Zumba.

A raffle on the night with prizes generously donated by many local companies, also helped towards the final total raised of £930.

Zumba with James hosted the two-hour event on Friday 10th September

Zumba with James would like to thank all the people who attended the event with such great energy, and to all those individuals and companies who made donations. Also a big thank you to Crawley Wellbeing and K2 Crawley for supporting the event. Details of classes and future events at jamesovenden.zumba.com