Nominations open for the Crawley Community Awards 2020

Nominations are now open for the annual Crawley Community Awards

The awards are organised by Crawley Borough Council in association with The Crawley Observer and The Hawth with the generous support of headline sponsor Gatwick Airport.

Oriel High School won the 2019 Volunteer Group Award

The awards recognise and reward people who live, work, volunteer or study in the Crawley District who give up their time, talents and skills to help and support others in their community and those who have trained, worked and put all their efforts into making real achievements.

Over the past four years, while more than 1,200 nominations have been received, there could only be 70 winners. In our fifth year, we are actively encouraging those who have nominated before but been unsuccessful to try again.

Judges have had to make some very difficult decisions in all previous years and so many truly wonderful nominations could not make the final cut. They are particularly keen to be able to consider those nominees again for the 2020 event.

The Crawley Community Awards are hugely popular reflecting the wonderful community spirit that exists in Crawley. The nominations show the appreciation there is for local people who go the extra mile to make a difference to their community. There is great respect for the hard work, efforts and achievements of those who excel in sport or education or who enable others to excel through coaching, training or teaching.

Nominations are invited for teams and individuals across 16 different categories representing everything from volunteering and charities through to education and sports. Nominees must either live, work, volunteer or study within the district or provide a service open to Crawley residents outside the immediate area.

An independent judging panel will consider all nominations in February and shortlisted nominees will be invited to attend the Awards Presentation Evening at The Hawth in mid-March 2020. Tickets are free of charge. Winners will be presented with a trophy and framed certificate.

Photographs of the winner’s award presentations will be emailed to all winners and nominators free of charge. The bar at the Hawth will remain open after the event with soft drinks and finger food.

The Pride of Crawley award is presented by Crawley Borough Council to someone who has achieved recognition on a national level. The 2019 winner was England Football Coach Gareth Southgate. Gareth sent a personal video message which was played to the audience. Gareth’s parents, Barbara and Clive who still live in Crawley came to pick up his award on their son’s behalf. For full information, including how to make a nomination, visit www.crawleycommunityawards.org”.