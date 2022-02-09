‘No decisions yet’ on Horsham bin collection changes after food waste trial

Around 100 households took part in the trial in which food waste and nappies were collected weekly, recyclable and garden waste collected fortnightly and general ‘landfill’ rubbish collected every three weeks.

Residents who took part in the trial were given free bins, including a lockable food waste recycling bin and a ‘kitchen caddy’.

Residents living in flats were supplied with a kitchen caddy and their bin stores were upgraded to collect food waste and nappies and incontinence waste.

Councillor Toni Bradnum with a food waste bin

Horsham District Council says the results showed that people recycled 2,657kg of food waste in 12 weeks and, on average, general waste was cut from 6kg per household to 4kg per household per week.

A spokesperson said: “Participants cut the overall amount they put into their green-top bins {general landfill waste} by one third.”

Collected food waste was taken to an anaerobic digester which breaks it down into bio fertiliser for use on land, and a biogas which can be used for generating energy.

Council cabinet member for recycling and waste Toni Bradnum said: “The results from this trial will be crucial in helping us to fully understand how we can improve the way we deliver future recycling and waste collections and establish the most appropriate frequency of collections and size of bins to effectively meet residents’ needs.

“I’m really pleased that the trial participants were so positive about the trial, found their collections so easy and saved so much food waste from going to landfill as a result.