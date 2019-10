A thief crept into a house in Steyning overnight and stole an iPad while the family were sleeping.

Police say that the thief got in through an insecure door at the property in Barn Lane.

SUS-180108-084428001

The theft happened overnight on September 26/27.

Police are appealing for anyone with information about the theft to contact them online or email them at 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk.