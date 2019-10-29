New Worthing good neighbour scheme offers acts of random kindness across the community

A new good neighbour scheme has been launched in Worthing by the Bishop of Lewes.

All Saints Church in Findon Valley, which is linked with St Peter’s Church in High Salvington, came up with the idea to match the skills of volunteers with those in the community who need a little help and support.

Worthing mayor Hazel Thorpe cuts the ARK celebration cake with the Bishop of Lewes, the Rt Rev Richard Jackson

ARK, which stands for acts of random kindness, was officially launched on Saturday, October 19, by the bishop, the Rt Rev Richard Jackson.

Co-ordinator Caroline Kosa said: “We had a wonderful celebratory ARK launch with a lot of positive feedback.”

Worthing mayor Hazel Thorpe attended the launch and cut the celebration cake. Messages of support were also received from many local agencies and representatives.

The next main event will be at Findon Valley Library on Saturday, November 23, when members of the ARK team will be available from 2pm to 4pm to promote and explain the scheme.

Caroline said: “This is a great opportunity for members of our community to come together through caring and support, literally people helping people.

“We would love to see you there to have a chat about becoming a volunteer for this worthwhile and rewarding scheme, whether on a regular or occasional basis. Everyone will be very warmly welcomed.”

The scheme is open to anyone who lives in Findon Valley and High Salvington and is being supported by All Saints Church.

Information leaflets are available from The Lime Tree Surgery, The Vale School, All Saints Church and some of the shops in the valley.

If you would like further information, contact Caroline, email ark.caroline.findonvalley@gmail.com or telephone 07942 760623.