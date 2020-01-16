New winery planned for vineyard near Horsham

Plans are being put forward to build a new winery and ‘tasting venue’ near Horsham.

The Mannings Heath Golf Club and Wine Estate wants to knock down some redundant greenkeeping buildings on land off Hammerpond Road to build the winery and is currently seeking planning approval from Horsham District Council.

Mannings Heath Golf and Wine Estate SUS-200116-145946001

The wine estate - owned by South African-based businesswoman Penny Streeter who also owns Leonardslee Lakes and Gardens at Lower Beeding - says the new building is needed for the production and storage of wine grown from grapes at the Mannings Heathvineyard.

The new building, say architects George Baxter Associates, “will process 150 tons of grapes a year and will contain all the equipment and machinery required to facilitate the pressing, fermentation, bottling and storage of the wine.

“The winery will hold approximately 120,000 bottles of wine per annum.”

An ancillary tasting venue will be erected to adjoin the winery, if planning approval is granted.

In a statement to planners, the architects George Baxter Associates say that the new buildings would be in a ‘Cape Dutch’ style of architecture synonymous with wine farms in South Africa’s Western Cape which, they say, are huge tourist attractions.

They say that the Mannings Heath Wine Estate wants “to bring the same kind of unique setting and wine tasting and education experience in South Africa, to the English countryside.”

They add that the interior design of the building “is all about wine, fine dining and a unique wine tasting and wine education experience.

“There are also large viewing windows between the tasting and restaurant areas and the working area in the winery and the barrel room to augment that experience.”