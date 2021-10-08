New staff ‘wellbeing’ centre opens at leading hospital thanks to public donations - and Captain Tom

The building - at the Royal Surrey County Hospital in Guildford, which treats patients from Horsham as well as those across Surrey - has been dubbed the ‘Wellbeing Cabin.’

The space will be exclusively used for the Royal Surrey Foundation Trust’s wellbeing programme offering free holistic therapies and a variety of courses and exercise sessions for staff after caring for patients during the pandemic.

The building, officially opened on Tuesday, was made possible thanks to a grant from the NHS Charities Together Covid-19 appeal - to which pandemic hero Captain Sir Tom Moore raised £33 million - and support by the Royal Surrey Charity.

Opening of a new Wellbeing Cabin at the Royal Surrey County Hospital in Guildford - built with help from public donations and the efforts of Captain Sir Tom Moore

HR director Louise Hall said: “After millions of pounds were donated by the public last year in support of frontline NHS keyworkers during the peak of the pandemic, we are delighted that some of the money has been spent locally here in Surrey.

“Staff health and wellbeing has never been so important and thanks to the generous support of the public we now have a protected space away from patient areas they can decompress, access support, and engage in a wellbeing related activity or just relax.”

National hero Captain Tom contributed massively last year towards the Covid-19 appeal, thanks to his daily walking challenge around his garden ahead of turning 100.

The appeal was also supported by TV fitness coach Joe Wicks, premier league footballers, and thousands of other individuals across the UK.

Chief executive Louise Stead said: “Our staff have given so much during the pandemic; emotionally, mentally and physically.

“The introduction of our wellbeing programme and our new space, has given them a place that’s theirs away from the pressures of their patient facing work.

“It’s thanks to all the donations given that we could buy this wonderful new cabin and will be somewhere we hope to make good use of.”