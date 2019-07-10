New shop set to open in Horsham town centre

Final preparations are being made for the opening of a new shop in Horsham town centre.

Sussex Uniforms - which supplies schoolwear for a number of schools and organisations in the area - is to officially open its doors in Horsham’s Bishopric on Monday.

The store - at No 8 Bishopric, near the Olive Branch pub - will be Sussex Uniforms’ third store in the district. It already has branches in Haywards Heath and Hove.

A spokeswoman said that among school uniforms being stocked would be those for Millais, Tanbridge House, The Weald, Kilnwood Vale, Christ’s Hospital and Holy Trinity.

They will also be supplying uniforms for local Scout and Guide groups.