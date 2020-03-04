New Shelley memorial planned for Horsham

A lasting public memorial to the poet Shelley is being planned for Horsham.

Members of a new group - known as the Shelley Memorial Project - say they want to find a replacement for the Shelley Fountain - formally known as The Rising Universe - which was first installed in Horsham town centre to commemorate the bicentenary of Shelley’s birth.

The Rising Universe, known locally as the Shelley Fountain

The controversial fountain, which suffered frequent break-downs, was sold and removed from the Bishopric in 2016 after being sited near the Lynd Cross pub for 20 years.

Carol Hayton, spokeswoman for Shelley Memorial Project group, said: “We are currently in the process of identifying a site for the memorial, which, in view of the intention for this to be a community memorial, will need to be on a publically accessible site in the town.”

She said that a £25,000 fundraising campaign would begin after a suitable site was found to honour the poet. It is thought that a statue or sculpture would be the obvious choice of memorial.

Carol added: “Shelley is undoubtedly a towering cultural figure and yet in Horsham district, where he was born in 1792, there is hardly any reference to the most famous person to have been born here.

“Compare this to the references and tributes to literary figures of similar stature in the area of the Yorkshire Dales known as Bronte country, parts of Hampshire known as Jane Eyre Country and almost the whole of Warwickshire known as Shakespeare Country.

“In these areas they are proud of their famous figures not only because their fame inspires, but because it puts their community on the cultural and historical map of our country and, indeed, the world.

“Horsham should have a memorial to Shelley that could give the same boost to our town and its community.

“The Shelley Fountain was not loved by all and, for reasons not connected to Shelley’s literature, became a fairly controversial installation, but whilst it was in place it did achieve some of the positive objectives that memorials represent.

“Since its removal many people have expressed a wish for a replacement that will reconnect the town, clearly and appropriately, with our poet.”

Shelley Memorial Project members are to hold a special presentation and discussion - headed by Professor Sarah Wilson from the Courtauld Institute of Art - to take place at the ‘John Lewis Community Space’ in Horsham’s John Lewis store on March 19 at 6pm.