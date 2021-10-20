New salon opens in Haywards Heath as a place to relax and unwind

Samuel Chapman Salon, in South Road, is the second salon opened by Samuel Chapman, who launched his Brighton business in 2016.

His dream to open a second salon is now a reality, with the salons focusing on providing clients a place to unwind.

For the grand opening, guests met the team and explored the salon while enjoying a glass of bubbly.

New salon opens in Haywards Heath with the mission to allow customers to relax

Guests received a complimentary consultation, a skin test for future colour appointments and a free goody bag of Pureology hair products.

Samuel said: “I feel very proud that I am able to create new opportunities for our team members.

“The new salon gives the team the chance to really grow and achieve their goals within their careers.

“Reopening after Covid has been difficult for so many businesses and I wanted our team to be reassured that not only that their jobs were safe but that they were able to develop and build their hairdressing careers at Samuel Chapman Salon.

I would never want a customer to feel that they don’t belong in your salon, we’ve worked hard to create somewhere that’s inclusive and honest. Our clients want to look like the best version of themselves – it’s about taking the ‘best bits’ and amplifying them.”

The new salon is made up of eight stations and divided up to create a more personal experience.

Samuel wanted to create a space that allows the customer to take their time; Consultations are all held in the ‘living room’ area so clients can relax with a drink. The wash basins are also kept separate and decorated to evoke a warm feeling.