An exhibition in Rustington’s museum has opened to show Rustington’s shops ‘then and now’.

‘Rustington means Business! – A history of retail in the Village’ is an exhibition at the museum in Broadmark Lane, showcasing how the village shops have changed over the years.

Claire Lucas, museum manager, said that she hopes the exhibition will be a ‘nostalgic trip down memory lane’ for the people of Rustington. She added: “We have lots of wonderful items from old and new village shops.

“We want to remind people that yes, things like receipts and bags may be disposable, but they are all part of a bigger picture.

“It is like a snapshot in time combining the modern with the old, it’s getting people to remember the shops that have been, but also to celebrate the shops there today.”

Claire and other museum staff are hoping that people will donate or loan the things they find at home so they can keep adding to and changing the exhibition.

The exhibition is open until 2022 on Mondays to Saturdays, 9.00am - 5.00pm for people to have a look around.

The museum also has free online talks via zoom up until May 18 2022.

Claire said that hosting online events gives the museum the opportunity to invite speakers from further afield, exploring Rustington’s links to other museums and places in history.

You can find the talk schedule on the Rustington Museum website.

1. New exhibition displaying Rustington Shops - Then & Now, at Rustington Museum. Photo by Steve Robards Photo Sales

2. Claire Lucas, Museum Manager. New exhibition displaying Rustington Shops - Then & Now, at Rustington Museum. Photo by Steve Robards Photo Sales

3. Claire Lucas, Museum Manager. New exhibition displaying Rustington Shops - Then & Now, at Rustington Museum. Photo by Steve Robards Photo Sales

4. Claire Lucas, Museum Manager. New exhibition displaying Rustington Shops - Then & Now, at Rustington Museum. Photo by Steve Robards Photo Sales