New Rural Dean of Arundel and Bognor announced

Date and timing for the licensing will be announced in due course.

Bishop Martin has appointed the Rev Natalie Loveless to the role, while continuing as vicar of Rustington at St Peter and St Paul Church.

Luke Irvine-Capel, the Archdeacon of Chichester, said: “I am delighted to welcome Natalie into her new ministry and look forward to working with her as we serve the clergy and parishes of the Arundel and Bognor Deanery.”

Natalie Loveless, follows Canon Mark Standen, rector at St Margaret’s Church in Angmering, who has served in the role since 2008.