New relaxation group in Haywards Heath to combat strain of modern life

A new weekly guided relaxation group has been set up in Haywards Heath, aiming to improve mental well-being by providing the space and time to rest and unwind away from the stresses and strains of 21st century living.

Andrea Aro uses a blend of guided visualisation, calming breathing techniques and gentle progressive muscle relaxation to lead participants in to a state of deep rest.

When practised regularly, participants enjoy a noticeable reduction to their symptoms of long-term stress.

Sessions are suitable for all and no experience is necessary.

Andrea said: “Very few of us are left untouched by the tension and stress in our lives – whether you work as part of the emergency services, are a teacher, a driven professional, busy working mother, single parent, unappreciated carer, pressured student or the recently retired – many of us become aware of the uncomfortable and sometimes distressing symptoms of unremitting stress.”

The group meets each Thursday evening at Lamb House in Haywards Heath.

For details and to book visit www.relaxforachange.co.uk or visit the group’s Facebook page Relax for a Change or email Andrea at enquiries@arosoft.co.uk.

