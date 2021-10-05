New primary school opens in Pease Pottage

Woodgate Primary School, a state-of-the-art new educational facility at Thakeham’s Woodgate development, opened in September.

The new school building, delivered by Thakeham, replaces the previous Warninglid Primary School buildings on Slaugham Lane. Children living at Woodgate and from the wider catchment area can also attend the school.

It will eventually accommodate up to 210 children, with five modern classrooms, a main hall, library, multifunctional space, special educational needs room and early years nursery provision opening in January 2022.

Woodgate Primary School has opened in Pease Pottage

Rob Boughton, CEO of Thakeham Group, said: “Woodgate Primary School exemplifies our commitment to placemaking at Woodgate. We funded and delivered Woodgate Primary School at an early stage of the development because the school will play such a crucial role in the creation of a thriving new community here. We are grateful to everyone who played their part in helping us to design a school to make West Sussex proud.”

Woodgate residents Jennifer and Kirk Dutfield joined their son Cody, 7, on the walk to his new school on his first day.

Jennifer said: “Cody is most looking forward to seeing what sports they offer at school.

“He loves football and outdoor activities and seeing just how big the playing field is at the school has put a massive smile on his face!

“When we moved to Woodgate, Cody didn’t know anyone who would be joining the school but we signed up to the community pages on social media and met other families.

“He now has a few friends locally that will be joining him at Woodgate Primary.”

The primary school marks the first stage in a series of amenities to be built at Woodgate, with forthcoming facilities to include a community hub and café, as well as a village shop and St Catherine’s Hospice centre. Families will further benefit from ample open space including a new village green with surrounding play areas, trails, pathways and cycle routes linking the development to 370-acre Tilgate Forest.