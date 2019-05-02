New Pride event coming to Chichester

L-R: Dawn Gracie (Entertainment & Promotion) Stuart McGinley (Marketing) Melissa Hamilton (Chair) Darran Seacombe (Treasurer) Chris Wood (Secretary). Picture courtesy of Chichester PRIDE UK
Plans to bring a new Pride event to Chichester have begun, according to a newly formed committee.

In a post on Facebook, Chichester PRIDE UK announced that it is 'putting all the important things in place'.

Alongside a picture of the committee, the announcement read: "Introducing the first ever Chichester Pride committee.

"We have a lot to do and things are now being planned for 2020!

"Bear with us while we are putting all the important things in place and stand by for news #letsdothis#chichesterpride."