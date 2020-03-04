New president takes the reins as Horsham probus club enters its 31st year

A Horsham club for retired and semi-retired businessmen has welcomed a new president at the commencement of its 31st year.

The Horsham Forest Probus Club’s outgoing president Paul Bradley gave his annual review before handing over to the new president Deryck Wright during the club’s annual general meeting last month.

David White, a member of The Horsham Forest Probus Club, said: “Paul thanked members who had organised the events in the past year and the members, ladies, honorary members and honorary ladies who had attended them.

“He added that he was pleased that this had made the club a continuing success. Paul particularly thanked the officers and committee members.”

An appeal for new members followed and the assistant secretary advised that there were 11 club business meetings and six committee meetings.

At seven of the club meetings, members were entertained by guest speakers on completion of business.

Club events included five bridge sessions, eight skittles events, eleven coffee mornings and twelve walks, some of which were followed by lunch.

Over events included a summer afternoon tea at High Beeches, two lunch visits to the Arundel restaurant in Northbrook College, two theatre trips to Woking and Chichester, a local inter-Probus golf competition and trips to Highclere Castle and Southampton Water for the Three Rivers boat cruise.

Secretary Graham Prosser noted that in attendance were two founding members of the club, Fred Asbury and Roy Smith.

There are now 11 honorary members (those who are no longer able to attend regular meetings), and 23 honorary ladies (widows of deceased members, many of whom regularly attend events).

The welfare officer summarised the various assistant given to all members and their ladies and honorary ladies, which includes lifts to hospital appointments.

The meeting concluded that membership is currently open for retired professional or businessmen in the greater Horsham area, including surrounding villages.

For more information about the probus club, email Graham at ghprosser@aol.com