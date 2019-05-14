New plans to create spa and running track at Christ’s Hospital School

New plans have drawn up in a bid to expand a major sports and leisure complex at Christ’s Hospital School.

Bluecoat Sports has revised its plans to expand its indoor and outdoor sports facilities on land at the private school near Horsham.

Christ's Hospital original plans. Photo courtesy of the Horsham District Council Planning portal SUS-180820-180258001

An application to create a new swimming pool, spa and athletics track was put forward by the centre last year but was rejected by councillors in January.

Bluecoat said it had undertaken a 'major review' of its previous plans and had redesigned the plans.

In a statement a spokesman for the centre said: “Bluecoat Sports are delighted to announce that we have redesigned our major indoor and outdoor fitness expansion plans, following a major review of the project.

“Since January, we’ve been working hard to take on board all of the helpful comments we’ve received and have made amendments to our project to ensure we’re providing Horsham and it’s residents with the right facilities.”

A public consultation on the new plans is set to be held at the centre next week.

Christ’s Hospital said it had been given the opportunity to take on the ‘ambitious project’ through a major gift pledge from a former pupil.

In its original plans Bluecoat sought permission to expand its current centre by creating a new two-storey building which would house a swimming pool, spa facilities, two studios and a fitness suit.

The application also looked to turn land north of the site into a new athletics track, a 3G multi-use pitch and an adventure trail. A new 272 space car park was also proposed along with a new access road to the site.

Despite being recommended for approval councillors went against officers recommendations and rejected the application. Councillors suggested the harm to the landscape character of the rural area and impact on neighbouring properties outweighed the benefits of the scheme.

The Bluecoat spokesman added: “Not only will the new facilities benefit the whole of the Horsham community, the pupils at Christ’s Hospital School will have the opportunity to utilise the new facilities. With all of the profits from Bluecoat Sports going to the school itself, the expansion will help to provide more students across the country with bursaries and grants to attend the school.”

A public consultation will be held at the Bluecoat centre on May 21 and 22 from 6.30pm and 8.30pm.