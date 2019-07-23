New owners of Horsham village pub outline development plans

New owners of an old pub on the edge of Horsham have spoken out about their plans to convert it into flats.

Freddy Goodall bought the Dun Horse Inn at Mannings Heath with his father two months ago and the pair are now seeking planning approval to convert the ground floor into flats.

Permission has already been granted for flats on the top floor of the building.

Freddy said it was proposed there would be two two-bed flats upstairs and two one-bed flats with gardens on the ground floor, along with a studio flat.

“We felt Mannings Heath needs some entry-level flats and that they would be an asset to the community,” he said.

The boarded-up pub closed in early 2016 and some had been hoped that it would reopen as a pub, shop or restaurant.

But Freddy said: “The pub has been boarded up now for three plus years and marketed for four years and there has not been enough interest.”

An application to change the use of the pub was submitted to Horsham District Council earlier this month and the Goodalls say they are hoping to start work as soon as possible once planning consent is given.