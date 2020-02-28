New mobile chemo unit to hold weekly cancer treatment sessions in Horsham

A new mobile chemotherapy unit - aimed at treating Horsham cancer patients closer to home - is to visit the area once a week.

The state-of-the-art new unit is the first of its kind in the south east and is being based in the car park of Tesco’s in Broadbridge Heath.

The unit will be based in Teco's car park in Broadbridge Heath SUS-200224-150427001

A spokesman for the Royal Surrey County Hospital said that the unit will initially be based there every Friday but the service will gradually be increased to twice a week.

The mobile unit comes as a result of collaboration between the Royal Surrey NHS Foundation Trust, Lloyds Pharmacy and the charity Tenovus Cancer Care.

Royal Surrey currently sees up to 500 patients a week for treatment and, once fully operational, the mobile unit will treat around 80 of these patients a week.

Divisional head of oncology nursing Vicki Mumford said: “For more patients than ever cancer is now a long term condition rather than an acute disease.

“These patients are parents, who want to do the school run, or employees who want to continue to work during treatment. They don’t want their lives to revolve around appointments and their diagnosis.

“By bringing chemotherapy into the community we are bringing our expert care and treatment closer to home, which should allow many to continue to lead more normal lives.”

Tenovus Cancer Care’s state-of-the-art purpose built mobile support unit features seven chemotherapy chairs, as well as a relaxing therapy room, modern waiting area, kitchen and bathroom facilities.

It is fully furnished with all of the same equipment available at the main hospital sites, including cold caps, which help reduce hair loss.

The treatments, which include traditional chemotherapy and immunotherapy, will be administered by nurses from Lloyds Pharmacy Clinical Homecare.

All patients will remain under the care and supervision of their consultant at Royal Surrey.