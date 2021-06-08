New members sought by Horsham club as social events start to return

The Probus Club of Horsham Forest will restart face-to-face monthly meetings next month with a speaker and other social activities as coronavirus restrictions continue to ease.

Deryck Wright, club president said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming new members to our friendly club.

“We’re particularly interested to hear from people who have recently entered retirement, with time and energy to contribute positively to the future life of the club.

Members of the The Probus Club of Horsham Forest at a social event before the coronavirus restrictions came into force SUS-210806-115351001

“There is usually a waiting list to become a member, so we expect the current vacancies to go quickly and urge people to get in touch early to avoid disappointment.”

Meetings have been taking place online, but members are ready to start socialising again and enjoying regular events including pub walks, skittles, bridge, and coffee mornings.

Day trips will also resume with stately home and garden visits, theatre trips and river boat cruises likely to feature as in the past; and there is usually a short break holiday.

Although this is a men’s club, partners are invited to all social activities. Welfare is a high priority for the club, and it endeavour to support members and their partners and widows at times of need.