New manager for Storrington care home

Not-for-profit charity Care South has appointed registered nurse Raphy Perez as new manager at its Sussexdown care home in Storrington.

Based in Washington Road, Sussexdown - formerly an RAF Association home - provides specialist nursing and dementia care.

Raphy Perez SUS-200123-121348001

Raphy Perez began working in hospitals in 1988, before moving to the care sector in 2003.

He is a registered nurse and has been involved in care provision as a nurse, senior nurse, general manager and operations manager.

He said: “I am very pleased to have joined Care South as it brings me back to my favourite sector – non-profit making.

“I am very passionate about quality care and believe in quality without compromise. My favourite statement is ‘keep smiling’.”

Care South director Aaron Whitehead said: “It’s a pleasure to welcome Raphy to Care South. His passion for care shone during the recruitment process and we look forward to delivering outstanding levels of care for all our residents at Sussexdown under his leadership.”

The charity Care South manages care homes across the south.