New life saving club to launch in Littlehampton

Life saving instructor David Slade is planning to launch a club for Littlehampton, making use of the new facilities at Littlehampton Wave.

David is chairman of Horsham Life Saving Club but as he has lived in Littlehampton for ten years, he has long been keen to set up a club in his home town.

Life saving training in action

He said: “Now, as we have such a fine new facility at Littlehampton, I felt it demanded some water safety and lifesaving tuition being available here, too, hence the desire to set something in place.

“The objective will be to provide training and examinations to the Survive & Save syllabus of the Royal Life Saving Society, primarily for youngsters aged 12 and above. In due course, it is hoped that some of those who progress will, on reaching 16, provide a feed for pool lifeguards at The Wave.”

The name Littlehampton Wave Life Saving Club, as agreed with manager Paul Douglas-Smith, has been registered with Royal Life Saving Society (RLSS) UK and the start date has been set for Wednesday, September 25.

Two lanes of the pool have been made available for the club from 6.30pm to 7.30pm each Wednesday until December 18. The course will include water safety, rescue and resuscitation skills, with the aim for all members to achieve the Bronze Medallion.

David has been an instructor and examiner with RLSS UK for more than 60 years and has been chairman of the Horsham club since 1992.

He will initially have spaces for 12 young people but hopes to recruit additional volunteer instructors to expand the classes.

He has applied for funding but has been told by Littlehampton Town Council he has missed the deadline for this year.

David is also keen to contact anyone with a life saving background who is interested in getting involved and parents of young people who might be interested.

Visit www.littlehamptonwavelifesavingclub.co.uk for more information. Information sheets and application forms are also available at Littlehampton Wave.