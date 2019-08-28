New insect play sculptures unveiled at Crawley park

Three impressive new play sculptures have buzzed into the Wild Garden at Buchan Country Park this summer.

A dragonfly, bee and grasshopper are the newest additions to play sculptures at Buchan Country Park in Crawley.

The bee sculpture

The sculptures, bought with funds donated by Friends of Buchan Country Park (FoBCP), were installed by the parks conservation volunteer group in July.

The funds were raised by the FoBCP with a successful application to Co-op’s Local Community Fund.

Deborah Urquhart, West Sussex County Council cabinet member for environment, said: “We are so lucky to have a group like the Friends of Buchan Country Park.

“In the past they have raised money by running a number of successful events including an Easter egg hunt and a fun dog show, but they also look for other ways to fund attractions and improvements.

The dragonfly sculpture

“Their application to Co-op’s Local Community Fund shows what can be done when groups like these go the extra mile.

“I would just like to say a massive thank you to all involved and look forward to going along to the park to see the new sculptures in situ.”

The three new play sculptures have made a great addition to sculptures already dotted around the park which families can have fun hunting.

Adam Dawes, the local Bewbush Co-op manager went along to see how the funds had been used with some of his staff and said: “We’re delighted to see the benefits from the community fund in the form of these fun play sculptures.

“Every time our members shop at Co-op, 1% of what they spend on selected own-branded products and services goes to help fund community projects where they live, in this case Buchan Country Park.

“It was great to meet with members of the Friends of Buchan Country Park and other people that helped bring the whole project together on our visit and I can’t wait to see them being enjoyed for many years to come.”

If you want to see the new play sculptures, why not make a day of it and visit the 170 acres right on Crawley’s doorstep.