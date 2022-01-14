New Horsham skatepark could be in use this summer

Horsham District Council is planning to replace the current skatepark - in Horsham Park - with a new concrete one.

Objections were raised when replacement plans were first revealed two years ago with many skaters saying they wanted to retain a wooden base.

However, the council says it is now in the process of tendering for a replacement to be built in ‘free-form concrete.’

A new skatepark could be opened this summer in Horsham. Photo: Derek Martin

It says that it has been working with a group of local riders ‘to try to ensure the legacy of the original Horsham skatepark is retained and the new design reflects the needs of riders of skateboards, BMX bikes, scooters and skaters.’Design work is to take place this spring before an application for planning permission is submitted.