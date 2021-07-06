New Horsham incinerator: ‘Still time to voice views’

Waste management firm Britaniacrest Recycling announced last November that it planned to start building the incinerator this summer after a planning inspector ruled it could go ahead, despite widespread opposition.

The company is currently seeking an environmental permit variation from the Environment Agency for the recycling site on the old Wealden Brickworks off Langhurstwood Road.

But members of the campaign group NoIncinerator4Horsham - who fear the incinerator will produce pollutants - are calling on the Environment Agency to pause public consultation on the permit variation because they say not enough information is available to the public.

Artist's impression of the proposed new incinerator at Warnham SUS-190730-121328001

They say that some documents are missing and have asked the Environment Agency to put the consultation on hold and restart it when they are available.

Group chairman Peter Catchpole said: “There is still a chance to have your say as the deadline has been extended to midnight on Friday July 16.

“The permit process includes review of the potential impact on human health, the environment and pollution control measures; planning issues are not relevant at this stage.”

Consultation documents are available at https://consult.environment-agency.gov.uk/psc/rh12-4qd-britaniacrest-recycling-limited/ and also at Horsham Library. Comments may be sent online, by email or post.