New homes planned in grounds of country hotel near Horsham

Proposals are being put forward to build two blocks of flats in the grounds of a country hotel near Horsham.

Owners of the independently-run Cisswood House Hotel at Lower Beeding - once intended for use by the chairman of Harrods - want to build 30 flats in grounds behind the hotel.

Plans for new flats in the grounds of Cisswood House Hotel SUS-190820-122956001

They are currently seeking planning approval from Horsham District Council but some local residents are objecting to the proposals.

They say the flats would be out of character in the rural area and that the development could lead to increased traffic problems nearby.

However, hotel owner Clive Lewis says that the flats would provide people with a ‘unique opportunity’ to benefit from Cisswood House’s facilities, including a gym and spa.

The 30 flats, with parking areas - said not to be visible from the main road - would include 10 affordable homes and are described as having ‘an obvious appeal to older people in the neighbourhood offering the opportunity to acquire a home in a tranquil setting, with an abundance of services available if required.’

A spokesman for the 51-bed hotel said: “With minimal, if any recent developments of flats in the area, the project will allow local couples to free up larger houses, making them available for families.”

He added: “Purchasers of the new flats would have the unique opportunity to utilise the hotel’s facilities and services at a reduced cost or no cost, to include room service to the new flats, maid service, concierge, use of the hotel grounds, spa, gym, swimming pool and restaurants.

“All these services will be available on an ad hoc basis, with no obligation.

“Proceeds from the development will be utilised to enhance and upgrade the existing hotel.”

Hotel owner Clive Lewis added: “Cisswood House is a charming hotel, we intend to re-invest proceeds from the development to take the hotel experience to the next level, this is an exciting time for the future of Cisswood House.”

A previous application to develop the site was rejected under appeal.