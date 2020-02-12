New flats to provide temporary accommodation for homeless people in the Horsham area

Nine new flats have been built in the Horsham area to provide temporary accommodation for homeless people.

It is the third temporary housing scheme completed by Horsham District Council since late 2017.

Head of housing and community Rob Jarvis with Councillor Kate Rowbottom and Councillor Chris Brown at the new flats

The council says that people are often made homeless ‘through no fault of their own’ and that the new flats demonstrate the council’s ‘commitment to reducing and ultimately eliminating the use of bed and breakfast accommodation for homeless households.’

A spokesman said: “The new accommodation has been specially customised to improve the wellbeing of its residents.

“The design and finish of the spaces have been carefully constructed and include increased daylight to eliminate stress, installation of security measures for safety, acoustic provisions to minimise noise disruptions, green outdoor spaces and ornamental boundaries to improve the wellbeing of the tenants who will occupy the properties.”

Council cabinet member for community and wellbeing Tricia Youtan added: “As a council we will always seek wherever possible to prevent homelessness in the best way we can.

“I am delighted that the council has completed another development of temporary accommodation to support households managing the challenges of being made homeless.

“Temporary accommodation is a far better option for local households in priority need than bed and breakfast accommodation which is the usual alternative in these circumstances.

“As always, prevention is better than cure. Anyone experiencing challenges with their housing circumstances is urged to contact the council’s homelessness team as soon as possible.”